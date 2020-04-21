ERNEST WARREN BAKER, SR., 90, of White Sulphur Springs passed away April 17, 2020 at Greenbrier Healthcare Center in Fairlea.
He was born June 16, 1929 in White Sulphur Springs and was the son of the late Ernest Sydney and Mary Lou Williams Baker.
Warren was a devoted Christian, a member and Deacon of the First Baptist Church in White Sulphur Springs. He enjoyed his 48 years of service to the Greenbrier Hotel. He was a graduate of Bolling High School in Lewisburg. During his tenure, Warren excelled in sports, most particularly football and basketball. Along with his family, he was an avid WVU fan. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War.
Preceding him in death other than his parents was his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Louise Branche Baker.
Surviving are his loving children, Warren Jr. (Ann) of Canonsburg, PA; Janet (Frenchie) Watkins of Atlanta, GA; two grandchildren, Brandon and Brianna of Atlanta, GA.; Caregivers Buddy and Charlotte Sweeney and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
There will be a private family graveside service on Wednesday April 22, at Evergreen Cemetery in Glasgow, VA. with Rev. Greg Scott officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church c/o Twana Jackson, 157 Church Street, White Sulphur Springs, WV 24986.
WALLACE & WALLACE FUNERAL HOME IN WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
PLEASE SEND ONLINE CONDOLENCES BY VISITING www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com