Ernest Wayne Dunlap

ERNEST WAYNE "ERNIE" DUNLAP of Charleston WV, drew his last breath peacefully at CAMC Memorial with his loving family by his side. Ernie was a retired tow truck driver and was a lifelong resident of Charleston WV, where he made his home with his surviving wife of 42 years, Judith Fay Dunlap.
He is preceded in death by his youngest granddaughter, Morgan Rae Curry, his brothers Jerry and Jim Dunlap and his parents, Bill and Pauline Dunlap. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Judith, are his aunt and uncle, Roger and Sylvia Adkins; of Charleston, Oliver "Ollie" Curry II and wife April; of Charleston, Robert Curry and wife Tina; of Charleston, and Lori Burdette (Curry) and husband Tim Burdette; of Charleston, along with 8 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Ernie was a wonderful father figure and loved Ollie, Robert and Lori as his own and we loved him. He was a kind and funny man that made a tremendous and positive difference in the lives of many. His pride and love in all of us will live in our hearts forever until we meet again.
Please join us for a Celebration of Ernie's Life and his Legacy on Saturday, June 4 at 1 p.m., at the Loudendale Church of the Nazarene in Loudendale, WV. Pastor Chuck Pennington and Tim Burdette will be officiating the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Loudendale Church of the Nazarene.
Thank You for sharing the Love, Ernie, you will be missed!