Ernest White

ERNEST ROBERT WHITE, (aka) "Tweasle / Ernie D", departed this life on Saturday, September 5, 2020, after a long illness, at the home of his mother, surrounded by his sisters.
He was preceeded in death by hs father, Ernest Milton White, sister, Frances (Fran) White, brother, Michael White; and Grandmother, Lorene White.
He is survived by his loving Mother, Lucille White of Charleston, WV; sisters, Dee Garnett and Angela White of Charleston, WV, Marian Myers of Charlotte; Durrah Dandridge of Detroit, MI,; sons, Lamont Nelson, Do-Tonyo White; daughter, Letasha Whaley; 3 grandchildren, one remaining aunt, Betty McCray of Charleston, WV; one remaining uncle, Robert Eldridge of Florida; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Homegoing celebration will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Preston Funeral Home, 812 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV. Viewing for friends and family will be from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
In compliance with the CDC recommendations, please wear a mask. The service will be 12 p.m. - 1 p.m. Due to the Covid Pandemic, this service will be limited to the immediate family only.