ERNESTINE "MAGGIE" MOORE, 99, of Smithers passed away, April 3,2022, at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing after a short illness. Maggie was born August 19,1922, in Ansted to the late James Earl Parrish, and Helen Margaret Holder Parrish. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Everette Moore, and sons; James and Ricky Moore, brothers; Robert and James Parrish, and sister Betty Parrish.
Maggie was a very kind and loving woman who always put others before herself and never asked for anything in return. She greeted everyone with a big smile, and a warm hug. She loved spending time with family, camping, cross word puzzles, and a good game of Canasta! Maggie and Everette enjoyed many good times with family and friends at their camp in Summersville. She also enjoyed attending church and attended Bible Baptist at Belva, and Carbondale Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter and caretaker Pamela Schoolcraft of Smithers, Ronnie Moore and wife Pat of East Bank, Gary Wayne Moore and partner Bill Briganti of Lewes, Delaware, daughter-in-law Jane Moore of Oak Hill, grandchildren Jerome Wall, Chad Moore, Dwayne Moore, Melissa Sexton, Stacy Coleman, Kelly Schoolcraft, and Christina Davis; 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.
The family would like to thank the nurses and nursing assistants at Montgomery Rehab and Nursing for the excellent care they provided to Maggie, and the kindness and compassion they provided our family.
Service will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, April, 7, 2022, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Rev. Jeff Floyd officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens in Glasgow. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m., until time of service at the Funeral Home on Thursday.