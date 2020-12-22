ERNIE BROOKS FOX, 68, of Spencer, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at home.
He was born on June 9, 1952, a son of the late Jarrett "Pete" and Phyllis Matics Fox.
He was a graduate of Spencer High School and Concord University. "Coach" retired from Roane County Board of Education after 30 years of teaching and coaching at Linden and Walton Elementary, Walton and Roane County High Schools.
Ernie was an active member of Gilboa Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. He also provided Bible study each week to the patients at the long term unit of Roane General Hospital for 13 years. He had also been a member of Gideons International.
Ernie never met a stranger and was loud, bigger than life, and was always making people laugh.
Surviving him are his wife of 40 years, Debbie and son, Benjamin; a sister, Linda Coffindaffer and her husband, Wade; mother-in-law, Fern McCoy; sisters-in-law, Jan Rohr and Margie Parlier and her husband, Darrrell; nieces, Sarah Tolley, Rebecca Gaughan, and Claire Rohr; nephews, Jay Coffindaffer, Christian Rohr, Mitchell Rohr, and Bryson Parlier; and five great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 24, at the Fox Cemetery with Pastor Larry Greathouse officiating.
To honor Ernie's generous spirit and love of education, in lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Roane County Scholarship Fund, 604 Summit Street, Spencer, WV 25276 or to the Gilboa Baptist Church, P.O. Box 437, Spencer, WV 25276 for a special fund to help those in need.
Due to the state government mandate, masks and social distancing will be required.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.