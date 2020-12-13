Ernie Jackson

ERNEST "ERNIE" GALE JACKSON, 86, of South Charleston, passed away on December 6th, 2020 at Sweetbrier Assisted Living. He was born on September 14, 1934 in Little Birch, WV to the late Lanta & Audry Jackson.
Ernie was a lifelong resident of South Charleston. He had a love for flying that began his junior year of high school when he learned how to fly. Ernie left South Charleston High School during his senior year in 1952 to join the US Navy with his twin brother. A year later they joined the US Air Force and pursued their love of flying. After leaving the service he continued his passion where he became a flight instructor and taught many students at his flight schools at Yeager and Jackson County Airport. Even after retiring as a pilot, he would visit the airport almost daily to see his "airport buddies". He also loved to play golf in his spare time. Ernie and his late wife, Jean, loved to vacation and travel with their lifelong friends. Ernie was an electrician by trade and retired from South Charleston Electric. He was a member of the local electrical union IBEW #466. He attended several different local Church of God congregations throughout his life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Jean Jackson and their Son, Gary Jackson.
Ernie is survived by his daughter Elaine Jackson of South Charleston; Grandsons, Christopher and Matthew Jackson, both of North Carolina; twin Brother Lanta Dale Jackson (Fran) of Texas; Sister-n-Law Judy Gill (Bo), Hurricane; Daughter-n-Law Lisa Jackson; along with many nieces, nephews, students and friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Sweetbriar Assisted Living for taking such wonderful care of him over the last few years.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, December 14, at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston WV 25387-2536 or your favorite charity.
Memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Arrangements are in care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.