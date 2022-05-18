Thank you for Reading.

ERNIE PAT DAWSON, 70, of Clay, entered into rest on May 12, 2022.

Born on April 16, 1952, to the late Delmar And Mildred (Hysell) Dawson.

The funeral service will be noon Friday, May 20, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home Clay, WV. Burial will follow in the King Cemetery in Bomont WV. Visitation one hour prior on Friday, May 20, from 11-noon.

