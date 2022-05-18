Ernie Pat Dawson May 18, 2022 39 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ERNIE PAT DAWSON, 70, of Clay, entered into rest on May 12, 2022.Born on April 16, 1952, to the late Delmar And Mildred (Hysell) Dawson.The funeral service will be noon Friday, May 20, at Wilson Smith Funeral Home Clay, WV. Burial will follow in the King Cemetery in Bomont WV. Visitation one hour prior on Friday, May 20, from 11-noon.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.comWilson Smith is honored to be serving the Dawson family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Local Spotlight Giles Brinford Burgess Jr. Blank Erma Lee Cashwell Robert V. “Bob” Harper Jennings W. Hamilton David W. Richardson Peggy Joan Lively Frank D. Disney Karen Louise Winter Linda F. (Short) Adkins Elizabeth Ann Cline Arthur Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: May 18, 2022 Daily Mail WV Chessie 29: Effort launched to restore historic C&O business car Museum highlights C&O’s history Ginseng and big pharma: How Appalachia built an industry that would later exploit it Book excerpt: ‘Ginseng Diggers’ Catering to Appalachian appetites: Free folk arts and culture workshops continue through May at High Rocks Academy