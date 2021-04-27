ERSEL RAY GREENLIEF, age 91, of Pinch, WV, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, peacefully at home with his wife and daughter by his side. Ersel was born on September 24, 1929 in Lost Creek, Harrison County, WV, to the late William Clarence Greenlief and Artie Dell King Greenlief. He was also predeceased in death by his sister, Sue Gwinn.
Ersel proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was an expert rifleman. He retired from Verizon with 38 years of service both as a lineman and manager. He was a devoted member of the Mount Tabor United Methodist Church of Pinch and was instrumental in the construction of the activities building, as well as numerous service activities. Among his many interests, Ersel excelled as an avid hunter and fisherman, talented wood craftsman and builder.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Kathleen Greenlief, son, Douglas R. (Elaine) Greenlief, Myrtle Beach, SC; daughter, Sheila (Mike) Rucker of Pinch; grandson, Eric (Cara) Rucker, FL; bonus grandchildren, Marcie (Dale) Whitehair, Clendenin; Matthew (Allie) DeCastro (NY), Maria (Nick) Van DeWeert (NY), Jayson LaForest (FL), and Johnnie (Roxanne) LaForest (FL), eleven bonus great - grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, cousins and a legion of community and church family members. He will long be remembered as a dedicated, humble and kind family man and friend.
The family would like to thank caregivers Sherry Crowder and Hope Taylor for their excellent care provided to Ersel during his illness.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27 at Hafer Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Service will begin at 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 28 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Fulton officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV.