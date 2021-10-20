ERVIN CLYDE "PERK" SHAMBLIN, 90, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord on October 19, 2021.
He was the son of the late William Benjamin Shamblin and Emma Alice Cummings. He was also preceded in death by loving wife, Alberta "Topsy" Shamblin; brother, Leonard "Bud" Shamblin; and grandparents, Henry and Molley Shamblin.
Ervin "Perk" was retired from Union Carbide and Matics Funeral Home Inc. Ervin was a member of Clendenin Masonic Lodge #126 AF & AM, Scottish Rite Bodies and Bene Kedem Shrine. He served in the Korean War in the 179th Infantry 45th Division, Korea. He was a member of the Clendenin United Methodist Church where he served as Trustee, Treasurer and Head Usher for many years.
Ervin was a loving father, father-in-law and grandfather. He was an avid Mountaineer fan. He enjoyed helping people and he had never met a stranger. He had a love for horses.
He is survived by: sons and their wives, Dale and Lisa Shamblin of Pinch and Tim and Angie Shamblin of Clendenin; grandchildren, Matthew and David Shamblin; sister, Nona Bird; step brother, George Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday October 21, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will be 11 a.m., Friday October 22, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin with Rev. Scott Ferguson and Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will be in Elk Hills Memorial Park Big Chimney, WV. Covid-19 protocol and face masks will be required. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.