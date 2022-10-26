ERVIN DELBERT FOSTER SR. 87 of Cedar Grove passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston with his son Gary by his side.
Ervin was the oldest child of the late Houghton (HD) and Viola Foster of Ward, WV. He was a retired miner with thirty two years of service with Valley Camp Coal Company. He enjoyed meeting with his friends at the breakfast club at McDonald's in Quincy before he became blind and could no longer drive.
Ervin was preceded in death by his wife, Irma (Pat) Foster, brothers Eldon Dencil Foster & Paul Allen Foster, sister Mille Ann Saunders and infant sister Cora Ann Foster. His daughter in law Teresa Foster and granddaughter Emily Foster also preceded him in death.
Ervin is survived by his three sons, Delbert (Brenda), Gary and Billy Ray, sister, Judy Lanham Lytle, six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
The foster family would like to thank CAMC CPICU and Hubbard Hospice House for their care of their father and brother.
Services will be 1 p.m. Friday, October 28 at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV 25039 with Pastor Gary Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.