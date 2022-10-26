Thank you for Reading.

Ervin Delbert Foster Sr.
ERVIN DELBERT FOSTER SR. 87 of Cedar Grove passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston with his son Gary by his side.

Ervin was the oldest child of the late Houghton (HD) and Viola Foster of Ward, WV. He was a retired miner with thirty two years of service with Valley Camp Coal Company. He enjoyed meeting with his friends at the breakfast club at McDonald's in Quincy before he became blind and could no longer drive.

