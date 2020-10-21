Ervin E. Ferrell

ERVIN ELMER FERRELL, 77, of Orgas, WV passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home.
He was born May 20, 1943 a son of the late Claude Henry and Mary Madeline Dickens Ferrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Duane "Dicky" Ferrell and a sister, June "Sis" Cantley.
He was an Army Veteran having served in Korea. He loved hunting and gardening.
He is survived by wife of 36 years, Patty; daughters, Laura Restivo of Spring Hill, Fl, Karen Restivo of Orgas, WV; a son, Joe Restivo, Baltimore, MD; grandchildren, Camren Feher, John Reagan, Cossondre Bahr "Kevin" and Joshua Swope; great grandchildren, Ayden Shawe, Vincent, Jonah and Aurelia Bahr, a sister, Jean Mynes and husband, Terry; a sister-in-law, Theresa Ferrell; a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations made to: Dignity Hospice PO BOX 4304 Chapmanville, WV 25508 or Wounded Warrior PO BOX 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.
Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon October 22. At 2 p.m., in the Keith Full Gospel Church Keith, WV Clergy Pastor June Ferrell and Rev. Leroy Ferrell; Interment Pineview Cemetery, Orgas, WV with military graveside rites.
Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
