ERVIN JUNIOR MYERS 64, of Belle passed away March 23, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division.
He was a retired auto mechanic and manual laborer.
Surviving are his wife, Brinda Myers; son, Ervin Junior Myers II and his fianc e, Tara Walker of Belle; daughters, Nora Jean Bennett (Jeremy) of St. Matthew, South Carolina, Brenda Sue Myers Marcum (Levi) of Mingo County; and seven grandchildren.
In keeping with Ervin's final requests, his cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
