ERWIN PRINDLE, 96, a resident of Summit Place in Beaufort SC, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020.
He was born in Shinglehouse, PA, on June 5, 1924. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Prindle; mother, Alta Prindle Packer; and step-father, Harry Packer. He was also preceded in death by his son, Billy, and sister Elizabeth Prindle Hayes.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Martin Prindle; son, David Prindle of Orlando, FL; daughters, Karon Sampson of Beaufort, SC; Carole Smith (Lawrence) of Charleston, WV; and his brother, Harry George Packer (Linda) of Alpine, NY. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews.
Erwin was a Christian, a Gideon, and a member of Crossroads Community Church of Lady Lake, FL. He was a proud veteran, serving his country in the US Army, 82nd Airborne Division, during World War II. He was honored to have marched in the Victory Parade in New York City at the war's end.
A graduate of Mansfield College in Mansfield, PA, Erwin had a career as a salesman for several electrical and industrial companies. He and Mary retired from Hurricane, WV, to The Villages, FL, where they enjoyed playing golf for 28 years.
A military tribute honoring Erwin will be held Friday, November 13 at Beaufort National Cemetery. Burial will immediately follow the ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Erwin's memory to The Gideon's International or Operation Homebound of North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida.
