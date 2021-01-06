Esta C. Fletcher

ESTA FLETCHER, 75, of Elkview, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 4, 2021 after a short illness. Esta was born August 16, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Edith White. She was a Christian and a faithful member of Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle.
She owned and operated Cassell's Grocery in Young's Bottom in the 1970's. She later worked at Bigley Foodland and after several years of service, she retired from there. Esta made many friends while working at Foodland, and as fate would have it, she met her beloved husband John Fletcher.
Preceded in death by her father Robert E. White and mother Edith White; siblings, Ray C. White, Ernest Clyde White, Willowdean "Willa Dean" White, Janet L. Rucker, Claude William White and Jack Wayne White.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband John N. Fletcher, sister Alice Young of Hampton, Virginia; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A small graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 with Pastor Marvin Welch officiating. She will be laid to rest at Sandrun Cemetery Elkview, WV. According to the restrictions of COVID-19 Social distancing and masks are required.
Per Esta's wishes, the family suggests donations be made to Sand Run Gospel Tabernacle P.O. Box 541 Elkview, WV 25071, in lieu of flowers.
Matics Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.