Esta Marie Brown

ESTA MARIE BROWN, 89, of Sutton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at Walker Cemetery, Keeners Ridge. A public service, in her honor, will be held at a later date. Greene - Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton, in charge of arrangements.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, May 15, 2020

Arvon, Charles - 11 a.m., Pineview Cemetery, Orgas.

Gardner, Londa - 5 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.

Jackson, Alisha - 2 p.m., Hinkle Family Cemetery, Craigsville.

Johnson, Nancy - 3 p.m., Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

Johnson, Wandel - 11 a.m., Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin.

Layne Jr., Robert - 2 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

McCord, Shelia - 1 p.m., Hardman Family Funeral Home, Weston.

Miller, Elizabeth - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.