ESTA LIPSCOMB McCOY 90, of Charleston passed away October 20, 2020 at Milestone Senior Living, Parkersburg.
She was a sales representative for J.C. Penney, former owner of the Belle Florist with her husband, Clarence and a member of Belle Church of the Nazarene.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence McCoy; son, Mike McCoy; parents, Charles Harry and Lily Rebecca Lipscomb; brothers, Charles and Foster Lipscomb; and sisters, Dana Lipscomb Harrison, Madelyn Lipscomb Robertson and Lola Lipscomb Washington.
Surviving are her daughter, Sandra McCoy of New Martinsburg; grandchildren, Ritchie (Amanda) Sutphin of Fraziers Bottom, Heather (Greg) Carbaugh of Martinsburg, Meagan (Ryan) Kelly of Hilton Head, South Carolina; and great grandchildren, McKenzie, Zack, Rylea, Bryce and Kendrick.
In keeping with Esta's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored. Interment will be in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar and there will be no other services.
