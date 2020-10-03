ESTA PEARL COOK, 83, of Bob White, WV passed away September 30, 2020 after a long illness.
Esta was born on December 14, 1936 in Logan County. She was preceded in death by her parents Bert and Carol Lambert; her loving husband Udell Cook; siblings Charles Lambert, Elizabeth Dotson, Walter Lambert, Lola Webb, and Shirley Jackson.
She is survived by her daughter, Delilah (Jeff) Martin of Madison Heights, VA; sons, Bubby (Lisa) Kuhn of Lewisburg and David (Angela) Cook of Bob White; sister, Brenda (Tom) Hayes of Madison; six grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 4, Memory Gardens, Madison, WV with David Cook and Clifford Kuhn officiating.
Friends may gather at 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 pandemic CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.
Handley Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.