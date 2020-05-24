ESTA ROSS ALLEN, JR. passed away on May 13, 2020, in Midlothian, VA, at the age of 78. He was born December 27, 1941, in Washington, DC, to parents E. Ross Allen, MD, and Mary Eleanor Williams Allen, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Diana Holmes Allen, two children, E. Ross Allen, III (wife Margaret) of Houston, TX, Belinda Allen Merriman (husband Tim) of North Chesterfield, VA, and two grandchildren, Joan Bailey Merriman and Tanner Neil Merriman, both of North Chesterfield. His sister, Barbara Allen Gordon, who resides in Montrose, NY, also survives him.
Ross was loved by a large, global network of friends and colleagues. He was an avid scuba diver, hunter, bridge player, and West Virginia University sports fanatic. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and was disappointed by the Pirates. At home, he was a loving husband and doting father and grandfather.
He graduated from Washington Irving High School in Clarksburg, WV, in 1960. He graduated in 1970 from West Virginia University with a degree in Industrial Engineering.
He served in the Army Security Agency from 1963 to 1967 in West Germany.
After graduation, Ross worked six years with Huntington Alloy Products Division of International Nickel, followed by twenty-eight years with Union Carbide Corporation, where he retired in 2002 as a Senior Market Supply Manager. With Union Carbide, he worked in Charleston, WV; Luling, LA; Texas City, TX; Ponce, PR; and Danbury, CT.
Following retirement, he worked for nearly two years as an independent contractor for Resolution Performance Products on two computer projects in Kuwait; Malaysia; the Netherlands and in the Czech Republic.
A private memorial service will be held at a later time. Condolences can be sent to Diana Allen, 14303 Brandermill Woods Trail, Apt. B-315, Midlothian, VA 23112.