ESTHER WALKER, 88, of Clendenin was gently carried on angel wings to Jesus' waiting arms at CAMC General on March 20 at 7:15 p.m.
Esther had several long term health problems, but lived independently until residual COVID attacked her with vengeance. Esther was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, great - grandmother, and friend. She was a hard working woman all of her life and sacrificed everything for her family. She never turned away anyone who was in need. Esther was a graduate of Clendenin High School and attended Kelly Hill Baptist Church.
Esther was born to Macie Shafer and raised in Roane County. She married Clayton Walker when she was only 16 years old. They built their family together having a daughter, Marlene (Doug), and a son Rick (Debbie). Rick and Debbie had their first gradson; Jeremiah and five years later, their only granddaughter Casey, Marlene and Doug had their other grandson, Christopher, the middle grandchild. Great - grandchildren, Luke, Lane, and Abbi, will miss their mammaw terribly. They were so loved by their mammaw.
Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband Clayton Walker, her mother; Maci Seabolt and her father who died before she was born, and her sister Madeline Short.
She is survived by her daughter; Marlene, son in laws, Doug and Rick and daughter in law Debbie, grandchildren; Jeremiah, Christopher, and Casey, great grandchildren Luke, Abbi, and Lane.
Esther is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Midkiff officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Roane County.
Visitation will be from 2 - 3 p.m., on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home.