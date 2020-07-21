ESTHER MCCALLISTER, 77, of Nitro went Home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A celebration of Esther's life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the West Virginia Home Mission, Nitro. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.
