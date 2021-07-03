ESTIL LEO BARNETT 83, of Cedar Grove passed away June 28,2021 at Montgomery General Hospital following a long illness.
He was a retired coal miner for Valley Camp Coal Company and a member of Laurel Fork Advent Christian Church.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rufus and Dimple Proctor Barnett; sons, Tony and Terry Hill; brothers, Troy, Mack and Ellis Barnett, Burl, Emory, Buck and Arlie Richard; and sisters, Ernestine Fitch and Wavie Butterworth.
Surviving are his wife, Charloette Richard Barnett; son, Estil Barnett Jr. (Marie) of Elkhart, Indiana; daughter, Sabrina Barnett of Elkhart, Indiana; brother, Douglas Barnett of Montgomery; sister, Dottie Messer of Pond Gap; and seven grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor William Messer officiating. Interment will follow in Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Monday.
