ESTUS TED McNEELY of Peytona passed from this life to an everlasting one on Thursday May 19,2022 at the age of 96. Ted was born on April 21, 1926 and was a member of the Peytona Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder, as well as the Song Leader. He also was a member of the United Mine Workers of America.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of more than seventy years Edna Mae McNeely, parents Freddie W. McNeely and Peachie Dolin McNeely, brothers Clarence and Ludell and sisters Malla Wolfe and Bessie Kemplin.
Ted is survived by his sons, Danny of Peytona and Tom (Donna) of Charleston, Grandchildren, Michael (Alexandra), Scott (Meghan), Danielle Hawkins (Jason), Lisa Lytle (David), Kara Glaspell (Jacob), Great Grandchildren, Layne, Joel, Chase, Justin, Jayden, Brooklyn, Aubrey, and Austin.
The family would like to express our appreciation to Dr William L Harris and each of his staff members for their kind and considerate care for Ted over the years.
A celebration of Ted's life will take place at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, West Virginia on Monday May 23, 2022 at 2 p.m., with Minister Charlie McKinney officiating. Visitation will be from Noon till service time. Internment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, Low Gap Road in Danville.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Peytona Church of Christ or a charity of your choice.