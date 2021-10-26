ETHAN DAVID CLICK, passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents on October 20, 2021, at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, OH, after struggling with complications of Trisomy 18 Chromosome disorder.
Ethan David was born on October 4, 2021, and during his 16 days here on earth, he touched the lives of many people and was loved deeply by family and friends. His loving parents took every opportunity available to help care for him while he was on life support, they would do diaper changes, mouth care, bathe, lotion, help reposition, hold and love on him as much as possible.
Ethan David is the son of David and Cindy Click, of Gauley Bridge, WV. Ethan is survived by his older brother Levi Thomas Click. His maternal grandparents are the late Thomas N. Meadows, John and Judith Holland of Oak Hill. Ethan's paternal grandparents are Curtis and Ellen Click of Gauley Bridge. His aunts and uncles are Michael Meadows of Dixie, Brian and Melinda Click of Cross Lanes and James Click of Gauley Bridge and his cousins are Ryleigh and Colton Click of Cross Lanes. Ethan gave us a lifetime of love during his short time here on earth. He will be in our hearts forever and always. There is no footprint too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery WV
Services will be held on Friday, October 29, at 1 p.m. at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery WV with Pastor John Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, WV.
A celebration of life dinner will be held at the Falls View Presbyterian Church immediately follow burial services. Expressions of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.odellfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House or Cincinnati Children's Hospital.