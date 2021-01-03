ETHEL DEAN CAINES was born February 4, 1928 in South Charleston, West Virginia. She passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on December 26, 2020 in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Ethel was a loving wife and mother to her husband Wally and son Mike. She was always an involved Homeroom Mother, Cub Scout Den Mother, and St. Albans Little League and Babe Ruth Team Mother for many years. She was secretary of the St. Albans summer baseball leagues. After Ethel and Wally raised their son Mike, Ethel went on to earn the degree of an LPN and worked at Thomas Hospital, St. Francis Hospital, and Dunbar Nursing Home. She was a talented pianist, and her grandchildren loved hearing her play and shared her love of music. Ethel was an avid animal lover and advocate. She enjoyed taking care of and rescuing all animals.
Ethel is preceded in death by her infant son, husband Wallace (Wally) Sanford Caines; parents: father Drexel Pauley and mother Dean Bell Pauley. She was also preceded by her brother Jack Pauley, step-mother Lena Pauley, step-brother Roy Pauley, and step-sister Nancy Watts.
Ethel is survived by her son Mike Caines and wife Karen of St. Albans; granddaughters: Melissa Caines-Ayash of St. Albans, Lisa Caines-Adkins and husband Cliff of Teays Valley, Amanda Brooks and husband Steven of Wayne, and Lindsey Caines of Hurricane; and her great-grandchildren: Mia Rose, and Ava and Hunter Brooks.
The family will be holding a private family service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kanawha County Humane Association Animal Shelter, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25305.
