ETHEL ISNER NUCKOLS, 88, of Morgantown, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 17th, 2022 at Stonerise of Morgantown after a long illness.
Born October 23rd, 1933 in Nestorville, WV, Ethel was the youngest child of the late Burlin and Virginia Poe Isner.
Ethel is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jack Allen "Bailes" Nuckols; her daughter Terry Lynn Stellingworth and her husband Dave of Traverse City, MI; and a sister Sylvia Garlow.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters.
Ethel spent years volunteering in several hospitals while she and her husband moved to different cities. She volunteered in Louisville, KY, Indianapolis, IN, Ann Arbor, MI and Columbus, OH before finally settling in Morgantown where she gave 17 years and over 4,500 hours of volunteer service in the ER of JW Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Additionally, Ethel was a very proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and a member of the Kentucky Colonels. She was named MVP of the Women's Division of the 1995 WV Senior Olympic Games.
At the request of the family, Ethel has been cremated and inurnment will take place at a later date in the New Hope Valley Cemetery near Valley Furnace, Barbour County, WV.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Care of Westover / Morgantown, is providing care and guidance to the family.
