ETHEL LILLIAN ABSHIRE ADKINS FRYE, 92, of Branchland, WV. Passed away April 7, 2021. Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Interment will follow at Dial Cemetery, Branchland, WV. Visitation will be an hour before service, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.

