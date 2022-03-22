On March 19, 2022, my Mom, ETHEL LOIS FRONTZ HICKS, of Nitro entered Heaven after a long illness.
Meeting Mom at the gates of Heaven will be her husband, Carson Lee Hicks, Father Shellie A. Frontz, Mother Nellie Mae King Frontz, all her brothers and sisters, Nada A. Cartwright, Mary Virginia Hicks, Richard Harless Frontz, Elliott L. Frontz and Thaddeous Frontz.
To keep her memory alive is her daughter, Yvette L. Whited Showen and her husband David, Grandson's, Michael, his wife Michelle, their children, Allie, Ashley and Quinton, Beau and his wife April, her stepdaughter, Jackie Sargent of Milton, and her children, Arden Ray Sargent and Ginger Sargent Gibson. Preceding Mom's passing is Bobby Joe Sargent and nephews, Rick Frontz of Nitro and Bob Frontz of St. Albans.
This is Mom's story, graduated from Poca High School class of 48. She was one of the oldest members of East Nitro United Baptist Church, Nitro. She was a member of the Women of the Moose for many years. Mom was an avid Bowler who definitely loved the game. She spent Tuesday noon at Towne & Country Lanes for a lot of years enjoying her time her fellow bowlers and friends. Magnolia Malden Red Hats, she loved those lunches. Mom loved to travel, anyone who knew me would always hear the words, "I've Lost My Mom". Lots of times she would call and tell me, I'm going on a bus trip, where you going Mom, she would reply, not sure but when the bus leaves, I'll be on it. Then there would be the times she never told me she was leaving. I would spend days tracking her down. Good Times.
Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean, I'll miss you, until we meet again.
I love you Mom.
To our friends, Mary Beth and Sonia, and all our hospice Angels…Beth, Chris, Dee, Leslie, and many others, this is our Irish Blessing for you:
"May God grant you always... a sunbeam to warm you, a moonbeam to charm you. A sheltering Angel so nothing can harm you. Laughter to cheer you, Faithful friends near you. And whenever you pray, Heaven to hear you".
A Celebration of Life service for Mom will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV with Rev. Chadwick Slater officiating, burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
I saw an illustration once where a loved one had passed, while we here on earth are sad and tearful, the loved ones who have passed are dancing and celebrating because their loved one was joining them. It left a memorable impression, so I say to Mom's loved ones left behind "Let the dance begin." You may send the family condolences at www.cookefuneralhome.com