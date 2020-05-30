ETHEL M. LOYD, 71, of Sutton, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport.
She was born June 26, 1948, a daughter of the late Bruce Cutlip and Cora Irene Scott Cutlip.
Ethel was a 1966 graduate from Gassaway High School. She was a full time homemaker. Her and her husband, Jake, were married November 22, 1968. They began their life together on the farm. She volunteered as a Braxton County 4-H Leader and was also a 4-H All Star. She and Jake were cattle farmers. They were both members of the Farm Bureau. Ethel also helped with her husband before his death last year on May 12th. She loved visiting with people. She was a member of Lloydsville United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Jake B. Loyd; sister, Rose Leo Hoard; sister-in-law, Martha Ellen Loyd; brothers-in-law, Tom Kelsey and Dale Hoard.
Ethel will be lovingly remembered by her son, Samuel J. Loyd of Sutton; daughter, Christy Sue Collins and husband, Roger, of Corley; grandchildren Ellen and Alex Collins of Corley; brother-in-law, John Loyd and wife, Betty, of Philippi; sisters-in law, Jean Johnson and husband, Bill, of Pittsburgh, PA, Rachel Kelsey of Collierville, TN, and Nellie Griffin and husband, David, of South Charleston. She will also be remembered by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, with Reverend Ron Acord officiating. Interment will be in the Cutlip Family Cemetery, Sutton.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the funeral home.
Words of comfort and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.roach funeralhome.com.