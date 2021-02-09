ETHEL MARIE JOHNSON, 89 of South Charleston passed away Friday February 5, 2021, three days before her 90th birthday.
Ethel was born on February 8, 1931 in Charleston to the late Luther Vernon & Elsie Elizabeth Kelly Campbell. She was the first born child and only girl, followed by four brothers, Harold Lee, Cledith Vernon, Charles Norman and Donald Curtis Campbell. Growing up in Malden, Ethel lived with her parents until she met the love of her life Mallie Johnson. This year they would have celebrated over 60 years together.
Ethel was preceded in death by her parents and all four of her brothers. She is survived by her husband Mallie and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
A Private family funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Wednesday February 10, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Rev. Cledith Campbell Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
There will be a walk through visitation one hour prior to the private service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
