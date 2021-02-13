ETHEL NIKKI YATES 73, of Belle passed away February 11, 2021 at Glasgow Health and Rehabilitation following a long illness.
She was a graduate of Charleston High School Class of 1966, attended Marshall University and worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways Department of Bridging. Nikki was a judicial secretary having worked for the West Virginia Supreme Court serving the Honorable Justices Oden Goshorn, Herman Canady and Jennifer Bailey. She was also employed by attorney Larry Taylor, worked part time for the Belle Recreation Center, was a member of the Belle Mother's Club and the Belleview Gardens Club.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Hayes and Nancy Vada Botkin; twin brother, Ernest Lee Burke; and a sister, Deborah Jeannean Botkin.
Surviving are her husband, Robert Allen Yates; son, John Paul Yates of Belle; brother, James Stephen Botkin (Susan) of Bryan, Ohio; and nieces, Amy of Chicago and Amber of Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Charles Bolen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Sunday. In keeping with Nikki's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the funeral service.
In Loving Memory of You By Richard John Scarr (East Sussex, Brighton, England) The attributes of you, my love. That made the you I knew. Create a beautiful epitaph, In Memoriam of you. With the serenity of Angel. A nature sweet and quaint. A heart of gold. A gentle soul, and the aura of a Saint. With values that never faultered. And drew everyone to you. Like me, who loved you at first sight. Your friends all love you too. They love you for simply what you were. A friend both firm and true. Faithful, and so dependable. Like no one I ever knew. You were one that only saw the best in everyone you met. Always ready to forgive. And ready to forget. You made each day worth living for. And gave meaning to my life. You were everything a spouse could be. I was so proud you were my wife. Through good and bad, you loved me. A stalwart to the end. You were my very life! My soul mate! My love! My wife! My Friend! Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
