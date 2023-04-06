Thank you for Reading.

Etta Gae (Wine) Anderson
ETTA GAE (WINE) ANDERSON, 78, of Pinch passed away on April 4, 2023, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

Born on December 3, 1944, Gae was a native of Copen, WV. She graduated from Braxton High School in 1962 and went on to work as a teacher's aide, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Jim. Jim and Gae were married in 1969 and celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this past year. They made a wonderful life together and formed a true and solid partnership, making many long lasting friendships along the way.

