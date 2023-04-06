ETTA GAE (WINE) ANDERSON, 78, of Pinch passed away on April 4, 2023, after a long battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.
Born on December 3, 1944, Gae was a native of Copen, WV. She graduated from Braxton High School in 1962 and went on to work as a teacher's aide, where she met her future husband and love of her life, Jim. Jim and Gae were married in 1969 and celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary this past year. They made a wonderful life together and formed a true and solid partnership, making many long lasting friendships along the way.
Gae worked as a pre-school teacher at St. Andrews Presbyterian Church for 20 years and later volunteered at the Elk Valley Public Library. She was intelligent and witty, and loved to laugh; a trait that her daughter Jennifer shared with her. Jen brought her mother great joy. They had many inside jokes that would bring a smile to her face, right up until the end.
Gae endured her disease for many years, facing it bravely, with her husband Jim lovingly supporting and caring for her. Even as the disease slowly robbed her of her independence, she never complained and maintained a loving spirit. She also made sure that she never missed a sale at Talbots, an opportunity to sing along with Elvis Presley, or to find humor in the big and small things of life. She enjoyed a wonderful group of friends, from the "Women of Wildwood" to the Thursday night dinner pot luck group at her home with neighbors, which she continued after Jim's death in August 2022. She also maintained a strong tie to her large extended family and close friends from Braxton County, returning there every Memorial Day to attend the annual high school reunion.
She was predeceased by her loving husband Jim, parents Alfred Wine and Ruby Sands, and sisters Lorene Williams and JoAnn Ratliff. She leaves behind her daughter Jennifer (Susan Murphy), sisters Laurel Martin (Bob), Ressie Conrad (Bill), Jean Meeks, Janette Cincurak (Andrew), brother John Wine (AJ Cox), mother-in-law ("Mom") Orpha Anderson, brother in-law Jeff Anderson (Elizabeth), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Jen and Sue would like to personally extend their gratitude to Gae's wonderful health care aids that went above and beyond to ensure she was comfortable and well cared for: Hope Tyree, who had been with Gae from the start and who truly has become a member of the family, Teresa Mullins, Laurel (Bo) Copen, and Malisa Johnson. Also, to Gae's nurse from Hospice Care, Michelle Allen: Thank you for the loving kindness you showed to Gae, especially during her final hours.
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Pinch, WV with Rev. James A. Walther officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney, WV.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in Pinch.