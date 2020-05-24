Eugene A. Halstead

EUGENE A. "GENE" HALSTED, 78, of Tornado, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his home.

Gene attended St. Albans High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy where he retired. After retiring from the Navy, he worked in several shipyards where he retired again. He was a member of the CMA Association, and was of the Christian faith.

He is survived by his children, Allen Halstead, John Halstead, and Teresa Underwood, all of Bloomington, IN, five grandchildren, one great - granddaughter, and a host of close friends.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.casdorphandcurry.com.

