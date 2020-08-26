EUGENE ARTHUR STOWERS Jr., 57, of Hamlin, WV passed away August 25, 2020 at his home. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, OH assisted the family with arrangements.
