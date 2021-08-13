EUGENE BOB BENDER 81 of Chapmanville, WV entered into his eternal home Wednesday, August 12, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital/Select Specialty Care, Charleston, WB after a long illness.
Bob was a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church where he was a Trustee for a number of years. He loved his church family, he enjoyed camping, and hosting cook-outs at home. He enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by: a son, Todd Bender, his parents, Page & Anne Bender, brothers; Page Bender, Jr., Donald Bender, Ronald Bender, and Edwin Bender, and sisters; Louise Porter and Lydia Phillips.
He is survived by: His loving wife of 59 years Gloria Bender of Chapmanville, daughter Vickie (Allen) Kuhn of Turtle Creek, WV, grandson; Michael (Molly) Kuhn of Columbus, OH, daughter-in-law Michele Bender of Charleston, WV, brothers; Kermit (Sherry) Bender of Chapmanville, Vernon (Donna) Bender of Foster, WV, and Clarence (Clair) Bender of Foster, sisters-in-law; Diana Bender of Danville, WV and Billie Marie Bender of Prenter, WV, and brother-in-law Ronald Porter of West Hamlin, WV.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 14, with Tom Bias officiating at Handley Funeral Home, Danville. Family and friends may call 12:30 p.m., till time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Family Gardens at Low Gap, Madison, WV.
Pallbearers will be family members.
The Family would like to thank employees of Logan Regional medical Center for the wonderful care received, especially Dr. Harvey, Dr. Mullen, Dr. Marzouk, Dr. Paugh, and also the staff at St. Francis Select Specilaty Care Unit for the wonderful care.
The Family is requesting, due to the high number of COVID cases being reported to please wear your mask to the services.