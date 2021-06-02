EUGENE CARSON MARSHALL, Jr., 66, of Beaver, WV passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. Services will be Friday, June 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope. Burial will be at High Lawn Memorial Park, Oak Hill, WV. Friends may call from 11 a.m., until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
