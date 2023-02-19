Thank you for Reading.

Eugene Curtis Stump Jr.
EUGENE CURTIS STUMP, JR. died February 11, 2023, at age 92 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born in 1930 in Charleston, West Virginia, the first of the three children of Eugene C. Stump and Audrey Roy Stump.

Gene is preceded in death by his daughter Peri Ann Stump. Survivors include his wife and soulmate of 64 years, Ayhan Evrensev Stump, daughter Audrey, son John (Sharon), grandsons Curtis and Adam, brother John, and sister Nancy Smith.

