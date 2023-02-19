EUGENE CURTIS STUMP, JR. died February 11, 2023, at age 92 in Gainesville, Florida. He was born in 1930 in Charleston, West Virginia, the first of the three children of Eugene C. Stump and Audrey Roy Stump.
Gene is preceded in death by his daughter Peri Ann Stump. Survivors include his wife and soulmate of 64 years, Ayhan Evrensev Stump, daughter Audrey, son John (Sharon), grandsons Curtis and Adam, brother John, and sister Nancy Smith.
Gene entered West Virginia University in 1948 on a Board of Governors Scholarship after graduating top of his class from Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV. He was a member of the WVU Rifle Team, Phi Lambda Upsilon Chemistry Honorary and Air Force ROTC which named him Outstanding Basic Cadet his freshman year. Gene was also a member of Delta Tau Delta social fraternity, a brotherhood he was very proud to share with his father and grandfather, as well as his son and both grandsons.
After graduating WVU, Gene earned a Master of Arts in Chemistry from Columbia University's Air Force Institute of Technology Program. He was then assigned to the Air Materials Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.
Upon his discharge as a 1st Lieutenant, Gene enrolled in graduate school at the University of Florida where he fell in love with his wife, all things Florida Gators and researching fluorine-containing ethers. Gene has twenty publications and nine patents, all in the areas of fluorine chemistry.
After earning his PhD in 1960, Gene worked at PCR, a local Gainesville chemical company, until his retirement in 1985. He served as Project Director and Vice President of Research and Development. He spearheaded many blood donation drives at PCR and University of Florida and was a 20-gallon contributor.
Gene was a life-long learner, whether searching for the perfect fishing spot, researching stamps and coins to collect, reading daily papers or mastering magic tricks. His passion for learning enhanced his story telling and the travels he enjoyed throughout his retirement with his loving wife Ayhan.
Those who knew him will always treasure Gene's kind heart and loving spirit. Because his interests were so vast and varied, his loved ones will often be reminded of Gene and his bright blue eyes and infectious smile.
The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law. Deuteronomy 29:29.
Gene's family will have a private celebration of his life as a faithful husband, humble and supportive father, and doting grandfather.