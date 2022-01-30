EUGENE E. "GUS" POTTER, 79, of St. Albans passed away January 27, 2022 at home.
He was born on September 8, 1942 the son of Elwood and Virginia Potter of St. Albans.
He was a lifelong resident and U. S. Marine Veteran. Gus was an entrepreneur and pillar of the community. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend that will be missed by all.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Patricia "Pat" Potter of St. Albans; sons Brian Potter of St. Albans and Robert and wife Brandy Potter of St. Albans; his grandchildren Kaitlyn Pulliam, Andrew Potter, and Natalie Potter of St. Albans; his sister Sylvia and husband Jim Schillings of St. Albans; his brother Jerry and wife Paula Potter of South Charleston; his brother Jack and Debbie Potter of St. Albans; his sister Kim and husband Mike Lafleur of Cross Lanes; his brother Kevin Potter of North Carolina; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son Jeffrey Potter, and his parents Elwood and Virginia Potter.
Celebration of Gus's life will be at 1 p.m., Monday January 31, 2022 at Casdorph and Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans. Visitation for family and friends will be at 11 a.m., before service.