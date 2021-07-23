EUGENE EDWIN COCHRAN 66, of Branchland, WV. passed away, July 21, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Arnold Cemetery, Ranger, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
