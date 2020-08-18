EUGENE "GENE" W. DUNLAP. Sixty year resident of Point Pleasant Eugene "Gene" W. Dunlap, 91, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on May 10, 1929, in Charleston, WV, to the late Phil Moore and Ethel Walker Dunlap. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife and mother of his children, Evada Kearns Dunlap, in 1976.
Gene graduated from Seth High School in Boone County, WV, and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1956. Subsequently, he was a member of American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant, where he served in various capacities.
He was a loyal employee of Kaiser Aluminum of Ravenswood, WV for 33 years. He also was a mason, a member of Minturn Lodge of Point Pleasant and Beni Kedem Shrine and Scottish Rite of Charleston. He attended The First Church of God of Point Pleasant.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 37 years, Barbara Miller Dunlap; his daughter, Michele Janeen Guyton of Point Pleasant; his son, Michael and daughter-in-law Beth Dunlap of Dallas, TX; his granddaughter, Melodie Polen of Point Pleasant; his grandsons, Cody Dunlap of New Orleans, LA and McCrae Dunlap of Los Angeles, CA; and his two great-grandsons, Sean Jarrell of Gallipolis, OH, and Colt Polen of Point Pleasant.
He also is survived by his step-daughter, Julie and her husband Buddy Newman of Point Pleasant; his step-sons, Jay and his wife Susie Minton of Dayton, OH, and Brad and his wife Tammy Minton of Morgantown, WV; seven step-grandchildren, Melissa and her husband Chris Barnett, Shad and his wife Shana Roberts, Tracey and her husband Shawn Cline, Ashley and her husband Matt Guy, Sarah Painter, Katie and her husband Jessie Isner, and Molly Minton; seven step-great-grandchildren; and, an ornery, four-legged body guard named Douglas.
The family would like to acknowledge their appreciation to special caregivers, LaDonna Roush and Sheryl Darst for their kindness and exceptional care.
A private funeral service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Robert Patterson and Rev. Carl "Boxer" Swisher officiating. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant. Public visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, for those considering an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to: The First Church of God, 2401 Jefferson Avenue, Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
