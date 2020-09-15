EUGENE HOLLIE FERRELL, 92 of Chesapeake and Neola died August 9, 2020 at Montgomery Rehab Center.
He was a retired coal miner and was preceded in death by Wife: Lucy Charlotte McLaughlin Ferrell and Parents: Hollie Kenneth and Opal Snodgrass Ferrell.
Surviving are, daughters, Dianna Perdue of Winifrede, Linda (Dewitt "Jake") Robbins of Greenfield, IN, Connie (Bill) Spratt of Winchester, VA, half brother, Hollie Kenneth (Yvonne) Ferrell of Georgia, grandchildren, Kelly (Mike) Cripe of Greenfield, IN, Leslie (Justin) Gettys of Fort Wayne, IN, Jason (Shannon) Perdue, of Winifrede, Tina McClelland of Winchester, VA, Adam (Stacy) Spates of Winchester, VA and 6 Great Grandchildren.
Per his wishes, he was cremated and his ashes were scattered at an invitation only family service. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when Covid-19 conditions permit. Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet was in charge of arrangements.
