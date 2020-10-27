EUGENE MICHAEL ASHLEY (BLUE TICK), 70, passed away in Cabell- Huntington after an extended illness.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, John P. and Ruth Ashley; brother, Rev. John P. Ashley Jr.; brother in law, David Armstead and nephew, Davey.
He is survived by: sisters, Betty Jo Armstead, and Kathy (ted) Payne; nieces, Malinda, Alica, Stephanie an Sabrina; nephew, Johnny Mac.
Mike lived most of his life in the Clendenin area. He was a Christian. In his younger years he loved to coon hunt, and always had Blue tick Hounds.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday October 27, at Elk Hills Memorial Park Big Chimney with Rev. Tom Midkiff officiating. Matics Funeral Home in Clendenin is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.