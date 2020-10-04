EUGENE PARSONS, 85 of Bolivia, North Carolina, formerly of Craigsville, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 6 in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville with Pastor Ryan Trescott officiating. Burial will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the funeral chapel one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Covid restrictions will be followed.
