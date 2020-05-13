Eugene Paul Blake

EUGENE PAUL BLAKE, 85, of Huntington, died, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Wyngate at Rivers Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral services will be private for the family. Burial will follow in the Union Ridge Cemetery, Ona. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, W.Va., is caring for the family.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

Arnold, Mary - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Belcher, Raymond - 1 p.m., Belcher Cemetery, Belcher Road.
Miller, Josephine - 1 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. 
Randolph, Judy - 4 p.m., Siniaville Cemetery, Statts Mill.
Schoolcraft, Ruth - 1 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Smith, Carl - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. 
Woolwine, Dorsey - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.