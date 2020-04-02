Mr. EUGENE R. HARBERT, 93, of Elyria, Ohio, passed away on March 29, 2020, after a brief illness. Graveside Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at the Little Kanawha Memorial Gardens, Heaters. Condolences can be expressed to the family at stockert-paletti.com.
Local Spotlight
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, April 2, 2020
Cox, Raymond - 1 p.m., Ferrell Cemetery, Harmony.
Hemlepp, Pauline - 11:30 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Nichols, Ronzel - 4 p.m., Hebron Cemetery.
Payne, Nancy - 1 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Williams, Romeo - 2 p.m., Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.