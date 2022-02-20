EUGENE SCHRAE LaPLANTE, M.D., age 86, died at home in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania on January 22, 2022.
He was born in Fulda, Minnesota, son of the late Lionel and Ethel Breen LaPlante. He is survived by his second wife Mary Markusic LaPlante; 3 children, Kimberly and husband Dr. Paul Componation of Mansfield, Texas, Dr. Jon LaPlante, Dr. Michele O'Neill and husband Sean of Chico, California; stepchildren Michelle Russell of Raleigh, North Carolina, Michael J. Markusic and Angie of Swansboro, North Carolina, Monica Slaney of Raleigh, North Carolina, Melanie McCaleb and husband Parker Lee of Raleigh, North Carolina; grandchildren Justin and Ian Componation. Additionally he is survived by his brother Gary LaPlante of Parker, Colorado. He was pre-deceased by parents, sister JoElyn Nelson, daughter-in-law Elizabeth LaPlante, grandchildren Claire LaPlante and Seth Componation.
He graduated from Slayton High School in Slayton, Minnesota in 1953. He then received a bachelor's degree in veterinary science in 1957 and an M.D. degree in 1962, both from the University of Minnesota.
After completing an internship and surgical residency at West Virginia University Hospital, he was drafted into the U.S. Army Medical Corps, served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Bronze Star and honorably discharged in 1970.
He completed a 2 year American Cancer Society Clinical Fellowship at West Virginia University Hospital and a Clinical Transplantation Fellowship at University of Minnesota Hospitals.
He was a member of several professional societies including: Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, West Virginia Medical Society, Southern Medical Association, Central Surgical Association, American Board of Surgery, The Bernard Zimmerman Surgical Society, West Virginia Gastrointestinal
Society and Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.
After completing a transplantation fellowship at the University of Minnesota, he returned to West
Virginia Medical Center and initiated a renal (kidney) transplantation program for the State of West Virginia.
Staff appointments during his career as a general, vascular, and kidney transplant surgeon included:
Assistant Professor of Surgery at West Virginia University Medical Center 1970-1974, Associate
Professor of Surgery at West Virginia University Medical Center 1974-1975, Staff Surgeon at Monongalia General Hospital 1975-1994, and Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery at West Virginia University School of Medicine 1989-1994.
He also served as a founding member of Morgantown Surgical Associates while practicing at Monongalia General Hospital.
No funeral or memorial is planned. He has gifted his body to the West Virginia University School of Medicine.