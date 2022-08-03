Thank you for Reading.

Eugene Tilman Wilson Sr.
EUGENE TILMAN WILSON SR., 97, passed away at his home in Cowen, Webster County, West Virginia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born in Erbacon on November 15, 1924, he was the son of the late, Okey S. and Maude Cook Wilson. Eugene grew up during hard times and left public school after attending seventh grade. In 1946, he married Martha Britton and, together, they had five children, whom he loved beyond measure. Like most young men of the 1950's, he became a coal miner. He worked at various mines in Southern West Virginia, Point Mountain, and Bergoo, and while proving his ability and expertise, he advanced his career to Chief Electrician at the highly regarded Peerless Eagle Coal Company in Summersville, West Virginia, where he retired in (1981). Believing they wanted to travel after retirement, Eugene and Martha purchased an RV and went on a road trip in 1982 to the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee, only to find that they preferred staying at home. The gas-guzzling RV was sold and a camp was built on Elk River which they enjoyed.

Eugene contracted the political bug and was elected to Cowen City Council. Having that political fever, he ran on the Democratic ticket, was elected and completed two terms in the West Virginian House of Delegates where he proudly represented Webster and Nicholas Counties.

