EUGENE TILMAN WILSON SR., 97, passed away at his home in Cowen, Webster County, West Virginia, on Friday, July 29, 2022. Born in Erbacon on November 15, 1924, he was the son of the late, Okey S. and Maude Cook Wilson. Eugene grew up during hard times and left public school after attending seventh grade. In 1946, he married Martha Britton and, together, they had five children, whom he loved beyond measure. Like most young men of the 1950's, he became a coal miner. He worked at various mines in Southern West Virginia, Point Mountain, and Bergoo, and while proving his ability and expertise, he advanced his career to Chief Electrician at the highly regarded Peerless Eagle Coal Company in Summersville, West Virginia, where he retired in (1981). Believing they wanted to travel after retirement, Eugene and Martha purchased an RV and went on a road trip in 1982 to the World's Fair in Knoxville, Tennessee, only to find that they preferred staying at home. The gas-guzzling RV was sold and a camp was built on Elk River which they enjoyed.
Eugene contracted the political bug and was elected to Cowen City Council. Having that political fever, he ran on the Democratic ticket, was elected and completed two terms in the West Virginian House of Delegates where he proudly represented Webster and Nicholas Counties.
He lost Martha to cancer in 2006 and found that being alone was not how he wanted to live. In 2008, with the blessing of his children, he married, June Cogar Deel, and, together, they loved and supported each other unconditionally until his passing. Eugene was a life-time member, with 50 years of service in the Masonic Lodge #107 Cowen. He was Past Grand of the Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #176 in Cowen and Past District Deputy Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of West Virginia. He was also a member of the Knights of the Pythias in Cowen Lodge.
Along with his parents Eugene is preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Martha Britton Wilson, his son, Paul Phillip Wilson, step-mother, Annie Wilson, step-father Samuel Hanford, brothers, Oliver, Donzil, Walter, Okey Jr., Kenneth, James (Bud) and Delmas, two sisters, Ruth and Edith.
He leaves behind his wife, June, two sons, Dennis (Ann) Wilson of Webster Springs, WV, and Eugene T. Jr., (Vickie) Wilson of Winfield, WV, and two daughters, Lynn (Loye) McCourt of Cowen, WV, and Susie (Dana) Hackworth of Summersville, WV, his daughter-in-law, Suzie Wilson of Cowen, WV, a sister LaWanda (Fred) Powell of Morgantown, WV, and step-daughter, Annita (Frank) Klimko of Clifton, VA. He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Morris Funeral Home in Cowen, WV, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 11 to 1 p.m., and funeral services will immediately follow at the funeral home. Interment with Masonic Rights will follow at the Point Mountain Community Church Cemetery.