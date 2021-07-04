EULA "FAYE" THAXTON 81, of Sissonville, WV, passed away on July 3, 2021 with her loving family by her side after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Faye was born on March 20, 1940, the daughter of the late Geraldine Thaxton Whittington Cowie and William James Whittington. She was adopted by her beloved Otis "Poppy" and Nida Whittington after her father was killed in action during WWII in 1944.
Faye was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, 3 brothers, 4 sisters, and son-in-law Harold Thaxton.
She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Garland Thaxton, along with her sister Patricia Riordan, special sister-in-law Eunice Burdette, son Marvin Thaxton, son Lester Thaxton (Gail), daughter Deanna Thaxton, son Dale Thaxton (Kelley), grandchildren; Clint and Craig Thaxton, Leigha Stinson, Dustin and Trevor Thaxton, Amber Sheets, Dexter Thaxton, and Kyla Bryant, and many great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Faye was a strong fierce woman who fought until she took her last breath. She loved her family but was not afraid to say what was on her mind! She enjoyed sitting outside in the sun, going to the "farm" in Mason County, and cooking for her family. She was a homemaker her whole life and enjoyed yard selling. She loved the Lord and enjoyed going to church when she was able. She will be dearly missed by her family.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Scott Casdorph, Mary Motley, and Beth Plantz from Hospice for their outstanding care and compassion over the last year and a half with Faye. We were able to keep Faye at home with us during her illness thanks to the amazing care provided by her special granddaughter Leshia Thaxton, Sheba Burkes, and Renee Hughes.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories. Pastor Randy Campbell will be officiating. Friends and family are welcome.
