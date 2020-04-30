Eulah Nell (Miller) Moore

EULAH NELL (MILLER) MOORE, 94, of Ravenswood, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Private family graveside services will be held in Independence Cemetery, Sandyville. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020

Burns, Glenda - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Conner, Mary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.