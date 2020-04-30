EULAH NELL (MILLER) MOORE, 94, of Ravenswood, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Private family graveside services will be held in Independence Cemetery, Sandyville. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, W.Va
Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020
