Euna Cruickshanks

On Wednesday July 29th, 2020 at 4:14 p.m., EUNA MARIE (TRUMAN) CRUICKSHANKS left this temporary home and was escorted by Jesus to her eternal heavenly home.
Euna Marie was born September 28th, 1934 , the fourth child of Creed and Daisy Truman.
She is preceded in death by her husband Everett Ray Cruickshanks, parents Creed and Daisy Truman, brothers, Denver and Chester Truman, sisters, Anna Belle Mead, Peggy Ross and Granddaughter Linsey Cruickshanks.
Euna leaves behind six children, Sue Samples (Keith), Danny Cruickshanks (Tina),Timmy Cruickshanks (Lucy), Valerie Facemire (Frankie), Benjie Cruickshanks (Carolyn), Joe Cruickshanks (Paula).
She was blessed with 10 grandchildren, Jeremy Samples, Teddy Cruickshanks, Farrah Crane, Joshua Samples, Frankie Dale Facemire, B.J. Cruickshanks, Felisha Nutter, Cherie Cruickshanks and Cheyney Cruickshanks.
Eight great grandchildren , Joel Cruickshanks , Shaylyn Cruickshanks, Lathan Samples, Brody Pierson, Lanty Samples, Isaiah Samples, Noah Samples and Finley Nutter. Six Step grandchildren, Samantha Palacios, Keith and Tod Jones, Braylon Nutter, Bryce Cruickshanks and Khloe Cruickshanks; and great granddaughter Alaina Palacios.
Euna also leaves behind her sisters, Shelva Mihalis, Jennifer Cruickshanks and brother Jarrel Truman as well as several nieces and nephews.
Euna loved the Lord, her family and singing gospel music. She walked the straight and narrow path singing praises to God along the way. Heaven now has a new alto voice in their Heavenly Choir.
Graveside service will be 12 noon on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the Cruickshanks Family Cemetery with Minister Lynn Schieffer officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the cemetery from 11 am til service time.
On-line condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Wilson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Cruickshanks family.