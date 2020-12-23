EUNICE CLEO ABBOTT, 98, went to be with the Lord December 21, 2020. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Aldersgate Methodist Church in Sissonville. Visitation will begin at 11:30 am at the church. Due to Covid-19, masks are required. Burial will follow at Slater Cemetery, Allens Fork, Sissonville. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
